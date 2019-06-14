Braxton E. Brewer and Emelynne Grace Lawrence have been named Students of the Year for 2018-2019, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Brewer, age 13, is the son of Chris and Casey Brewer of Ely. Lawrence, age 13, is the daughter of Tom and Jaime Lawrence of McGill. Both Brewer and Lawrence graduated with the Class of 2019 at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Year program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to the two outstanding students selected from the Students

of the Month for 2018-2019.

Students of the Year are selected by the youth activities committee in the sponsoring lodge and are suitably honored at promotion ceremonies. Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Year.

Brewer has been active in soccer, baseball and basketball. He was a member of the 6th grade Student Council and is a member of the Boy Scouts of America. His hobbies are hunting, fishing, shooting, archery, hiking, soccer, baseball,

basketball and anything outdoors.

Lawrence has been active in basketball for six years, soccer for nine years and track for three years. She is the Young Women’s President of Beehives for her church and received second place in the 7th grade spelling bee. Her hobbies are playing sports, taking pictures on Instagram and Snapchat and hanging with friends.