Submitted by Minnis Alderman

Early in the 1990s the Architectural Historical from Nevada State Historic Preservation Office (branch of National Register of Historic Places) came to Ely to see the Centennial Fine Arts Center and, thus, began research on its historic value. The Palladian Renaissance architectural style of the mid-18th century (arched main entrance) was the design of Andrea Palladio, the most influential 16th century architect of northern Italy. This design systematized the Greco-Roman temple front and was used on many churches of that era but most particularly during mid-18th century Renaissance Britain.

On July 29, 1993, the Centennial Fine Arts Center was listed on the National Historic Register of Historical places. Ely’s pivotal importance for its regional earlier dynamic community (diverse culture, permanence of a ranching community, diverse cultural elementary mining, Great Basin area, community activities) contributed to its being chosen for the site of the first LDS Tabernacle in Nevada.

Being on the National Historic Register has made the center’s use, attraction, and prominence vastly distinctive and logical. One of these distinctions is the Senator Charlie Gallagher’s photography collection. The White Pine Community Choir and the Centennial Fine Arts Center were presented the collection with the choir’s promise that the collection would always remain in the center and be shown in the center.

