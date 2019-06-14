The Ely Elks Lodge will observe their annual Flag Day service commemorating the birth of the American Flag on Friday, June 14, according to Exalted Ruler Andre Paez.

The service will be at the Elks Lodge and will begin at 5:30 pm.

The Flag Day service has been a mandatory event for over 98 years in the Order of Elks and the Elks were instrumental in the founding of Flag Day in 1949 by then President Harry Truman and the U.S. Government.

Flag Day is celebrated by more than 800,000 Elks members each year.

The program will be under the direction of Exalted Ruler Andre Paez and the Ely Lodge officers. They will be assisted by the Boy Scouts presenting the flags.

All Elks, VFW, American Legion members and the public are invited to attend the birth of our American Flag.