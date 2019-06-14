It is with great pleasure we announce that Michelle Beecher, Lending Associate of the Rural Nevada Development Corporation (RNDC) was the Nevada recipient for the Small Business Association’s Entrepreneurial Spirit Award! Michelle has been in the lending department for 3 years now. She had no previous experience, but that didn’t stop her. She ran with the program and lent a record $3 million dollars in the FY 2017/2018 to small businesses! That’s a lot of nontraditional small loans! These loans are an important tool, providing a path for entrepreneurs to make their dreams of business ownership and growth a reality. Michelle has been certified as an Economic Development Finance Professional by the National Development Council with near perfect scores. Another attribute to her dedication to her job and the clients she serves.

Michelle makes herself accessible to her clients at times most convenient to them. Running businesses themselves, they are often busy during normal business hours. Michelle will come in early, work through lunch and often schedules late evening calls. This is true entrepreneur spirit. She is always helping and counseling, even after the deal is closed. In fact, in 2018, she was also brought into the fold as a Small Business Development Counselor under the University of Nevada Reno Umbrella. She sets a great example to small business lenders across the state when it comes to engagement with clients and then some. Always going the extra mile to ensure their success. She is an asset to the nontraditional lending community in Nevada and she is truly deserving of this award.