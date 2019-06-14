Robinson Mine was happy to donate to the WPHS Youth Basketball Camp. The camp, conducted by the WPHS Boy’s Basketball program, will run from June 24, 2019 to June 28, 2019. Girls and boys ages 8 – 18 who want to spend the week having fun while learning skills through basketball “fun”damentals are welcome to attend. If you have questions or would like to sign up please contact Kevin Brown at 775-293-3849.