By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

With Father’s Day this Sunday and you’re still wondering what to get your dad, here are some ideas. If your dad loves fishing, don’t just surprise him with a rod or lure. Give him the gift but tell him that you have plans to spend a day or weekend fishing with him. He will appreciate that you want to spend time with him more than the gift. You can do the same thing if your dad is a golfer, hunter or other sports he enjoys. If your father loved to garden and can’t do it any longer, plant tomatoes and some other vegetables he likes in large pots and put them in a place he can easily water and care for them. Perhaps an indoor herb garden would make a good gift. He can enjoy herbs year round. If he likes to read, but his eyes aren’t as good as they used to be, a subscription to large print Readers Digest is a good idea. He may enjoy a lighted magnifier to make reading easier. If he enjoys going to the movies, a gift certificate to the movie theater for tickets and concession stand should put a smile on his face.

A gift certificate to his favorite restaurants is also a good idea. If he could use help at home, arrange for a housekeeper to come in and clean on a regular basis, for someone to do yard work and lawn service. If you have noticed repairs his house needs, arrange to have them repaired

It’s wise to have safety items installed if your father is getting older. Bars in the shower and by the tub and toilet. Hand rails at stairways and outdoor steps. Good lighting throughout the house and yard.

Spend as much time with him as you can. It will be the best gift you can give him. Happy Father’s Day to everyone.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

JUNE 17 – JUNE 21

MON. Shepard’s Pie with Peas/Carrots, Fresh Spinach, Roll, Banana

TUES. Lemon Baked Salmon, New Potatoes, Zucchini, Salad, Roll, Melon

WED. Pork Chops, Lima Beans, Wild Rice, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

THURS. Chicken Breast/Grilled Tomato Sauce/Noodles, Vegetables, Fruit

FRI. Roast Beef, Potato/Carrots/Onion, Beet Salad, Biscuit, Fruit, Dessert