The Ely Times

The White Pine War Memorial Foundation announced that it has entered into a contract to bring the AVTT- American Veterans Traveling Tribute and Traveling Wall (Viet Nam) to White Pine County in 2020.

This traveling tribute will be on display at the football and track field at White Pine High School on July 1-5, according to Dave Huckaby, secretary and communication director for the foundation.

AVIT presents the Traveling Wall, an 80 percent scale version of the Viet Nam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. It is an impressive 8 feet tall and spans 360 feet in length.

This wonderful traveling tribute is a veteran-owned project committed to travel the USA to honor, respect, and remember those who served and paid the ultimate price. AVTT’s Traveling Wall is the largest replica currently traveling in the entire nation.

With the traveling memorial wall, we can show those veterans how much sacrifices and they’re comrades who didn’t come home.

“This is such a great thing for our Veterans and their families, and our community” said Terry Gust, President of the Foundation. “We are pleased to be able to help make this a reality and especially during the All-Class Reunion scheduled during that same time period.

“Many folks will have an opportunity to visit and pay their respect and tribute not only to the “White Pine 15” but to the more than 58,000 men and women who gave their lives in their service. We Shall Never Forget.”

According to Huckaby, Henry Blair, a current Foundation Board member and VietNam Veteran, Blair was instrumental in making this event possible. It is reported that Blair will be the key representative working with AVTT and will be an important part of the event planning team.

“We will be forming an Event Committee to organize and coordinate the many planned and promotional activities that need to be defined and executed” stated Huckaby. We will communicate information as it becomes available. “

“We will be providing updated information frequently as it becomes available. We look forward to working closely with the All Class 2020 Committee as well as members of the community to make this event unforgettable.”

For further information please contact Dave Huckaby, Secretary WPWMF, 775-777-5677