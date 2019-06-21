Submitted photo

Born and raised in McGill/Ely, Austin Brinkerhoff always knew what he wanted to do. Taking advantage of trade classes at White Pine High School, his mentor teachers, Mr. Hermansen and Mr. Heggie educated him in auto mechanics, diesel mechanics and welding. Austin received several scholarships that led him to The Fab School in Rancho Cucamonga, California where he mastered all aspects of metal fabrication. Austin was offered job placement all over the country, however his choice was to return to his home town. Austin is looking forward to offering his skills local and doing what he loves every day. Silver State Performance Fabrication will assist you with all aspects of metal fabrication, custom creations and artistic design. Silver State Performance Fabrication 2050 Aultman Street~Ely 702-533-1660