At the March 2019 Great Basin College Foundation Dinner Dance Gala, Dr. Hugh S. Collett (98), an original founder of Great Basin College, fittingly re-launched the GBC Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign—“Invest a Day’s Pay”—and challenged rural Nevadans to make an annual gift to the College:

“We are beginning a new 50-year era of opportunity which will forever advance the extraordinary capabilities of Great Basin College. We can show our continuing support by yearly investing toward a significant endowment fund for Great Basin College, for The People’s College, for OUR College.

”The Foundation Director, Matt McCarty, and the Foundation Board of Trustees invites you to join the first set of donors who have invested a day’s pay:

Lana Carter, Dr. Hugh S. Collett, Dr. Robert & Patt Colon, Carl & Rebecca Dilg, Casey Gallagher, Tana & Mike Gallagher, Paul Gardner, David & Merleen Grover, Glen Hanington, Timothy & Cadie Hatch, Mark Laffoon, Brad Martin, Donald Miller, Ray Mowrey, Wil & Judith Moschetti, Bret Murphy, Charles and Tammy Myers, Katie Neddenriep, Barbara Poelman, and John & Susan Wright.

A special thank you to this year’s Dinner Dance Gala sponsors: Read & Powell CPA’s; Read & Powell Financial Services; Eide Bailly, LLP; Glennon & Sandoval Company; McMullen McPhee & Company, LLC; Tax Liability Consulting; Covert Tax & Accounting Services; and Actax, Inc.

Please save-the-date for next year’s Dinner Dance Gala: Saturday, 21 March 2020, at the Elko Conference Center.

To Invest a Day’s Pay, call the Great Basin College Foundation.