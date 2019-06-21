By TheCompleteNevadan.com

Fire in the Sky Festival

June 21-22, Fernley 95A Speedway

Don’t miss this truly magical experience. On Friday, June 21, the event kicks off with the pre-party concert by Reno’s hottest country band, Spur Crazy. Lantern launch Saturday night There will be fun activities for all ages. Friday (6-10:30 p.m.) and Saturday (3-11 p.m.) tickets are sold separately. Website: https://thefireinthesky.com/

Lincoln County Photo Festival weekend

Caliente, June 21-22

This annual festival will feature hands-on photography workshops in some of the most incredible locations and scenery Nevada has to offer. Workshops on shooting night sky, travel, sunsets, wildlife, action/sports, drones, impressionist, photo editing and more. Website: www.lincolncountynevada.com/photofestival or call Ben Rowley (775)-962-2461.

Reno Rodeo

Reno, Lawlor Events Center.

Through June 29

The wildest, richest rodeo in the West. The Reno Rodeo began in 1919 and is now a 10-day PRCA sanctioned sporting event. The 100th Reno Rodeo Parade will be June 22 at 10 a.m. The parade route will start at 14th Street by the UNR walking bridge and go to Court Street. Tickets are available at www.renorodeo.com or visit the Lawlor Events Center. Also phone 800-325-7328.

Dallas Cowboys Takeover Explosion

Las Vegas, MGM Grand. June 21-24

Sponsored by Fans Zone celebrating their 10th year. A chance to hangout, sit poolside or have a conversation with a Cowboys player, up close and personal. Website: http://www.fans-zone.com/index.php/cowboys-takeover-vegas-7

The International Bowling Exhibition Trade Show

June 23-27, Las Vegas Convention Center, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

International Bowling Expo aims to serve to educate and expose proprietors to the latest trends, marketing ideas, profit center opportunities and new information about the industry to help build their businesses and spread the excitement of bowling throughout their communities.