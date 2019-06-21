White Pine Public Museum is pleased to announce their upcoming fundraiser event which will take place on June 22 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Five types of locally brewed beer, from Ruby Mountain Brewery and Limber Pine Brewer.

The goal of the popular event is to improve museum exhibits and artifacts. Last year’s successful gathering raised enough money to refurbish the Sunny Martin cabin which involved restoring the roof, floor, and cabin interior. This year’s fundraising goal is to refurbish the museum caboose.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $25 per person, or for $30 per person at the door. Shorty’s will be catering the bacon appetizers. In addition, lemonade, iced tea and cold water will be offered. Several silent auction items will also be presented, including outstanding art pieces from inmates at the Ely State Prison.

This year’s theme is “The Roaring Twenties” and costumes are encouraged but not required. There will be props and accessories for guests to take selfie photos complemented with an ornate gilded frame. This will be at no extra cost to our guests.

Museum spokesperson, Samantha Stroud, would like to thank the Museum Board, staff and volunteers for their help. In addition, appreciation is expressed to the Tour and Rec Board, Great Basin Heritage, and the Honor Camp for all of their support. Stroud adds, “We’re hoping to continue this as an annual event to raise money for the museum.” Please support this effort. For more information call 289-4710.