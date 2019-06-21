CARSON CITY—Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The goal of Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is to make mammography services accessible and convenient for women by visiting locations across Nevada. The Mammovan is stopping in Ely and Eureka soon.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status, we accept most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

Women wanting to take advantage of this valuable service should call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment:

Friday, June 28, 8 a.m.-3:40 p.m., William Bee Ririe Hospital Eureka Clinic, 250 S. Main Street, Eureka.

Saturday, June 29, 8 a.m.-3:40 p.m., Ely Park & Recreation Center, 10th & Clark Street, Ely.

The Mammovan also now has the capability to do 3D screenings. Women are encouraged to check with their insurance company to see if a 3D scan is covered. If a 3D scan is not covered by the patient’s insurance, there is a $50 charge.

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. They Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada Dema Guin.

About Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) NVHC is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing access to quality health care throughout Nevada since 1977. NVHC operates more than 18 health centers throughout Nevada, that include three mobile programs, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, NVHS Mammovan, and the Nevada Children’s Health project plus a Visiting Nurse Program in Lockwood, General information about Nevada Health Centers is available on the company website at: http://www.nvhealthcenters.org