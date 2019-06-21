Associated Press

Flooding from rapid snow melt has closed a campground at Great Basin National Park near the Nevada-Utah line and triggered flood warnings into Wednesday for parts of southern Elko County in northeast Nevada.

A park service official said Monday the Baker Creek Campground was closed Friday due to high waters that damaged the road into the camp.

It reopened briefly but was closed again for repairs Monday due to rising waters.

The National Weather Service extended a flood warning until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for Lamoille Creek southeast of Elko where minor flooding was reported along the Ruby Mountains.

Moderate-to-major lowland flooding also was reported on the Humboldt River at Comus, where some rural roads have been impacted.

Minor-to-moderate flooding also was occurring on the Humboldt at Carlin and Battle Mountain but no major damage was reported.