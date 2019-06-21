By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

I haven’t thought about fender skirts in years. When I was a kid, I considered it such a funny term. Made me think of a car in a dress. Thinking about fender skirts started me thinking about the other words that quietly disappear from our language with hardly a notice. Like curb feelers and steering knobs. Remember Continental kits? They were rear bumper extenders and spare tire covers that were supposed to make any car as cool as a Lincoln Continental.

When did we quit calling them emergency brakes? At some point parking brakes became the proper term. But I miss the hint of drama that went with emergency brakes.

Here’s a phrase I heard all the time in my youth but not anymore; “store-bought.” Of course, just about everything is store-bought these days. But it was bragging material to have a store-bought dress or store-bought cookies or candy.

Wall to wall was once a magical term in our homes. I the 50s, everyone covered their hardwood floors with carpet. Today, everyone replaces their carpeting with hardwood floors. Go figure.

It’s hard to recall that this word was once said in a whisper – divorce. And no one is called a divorcee anymore. Come to think of it, confirmed bachelors’ and career girls are long gone too.

There was a time when you heard people say “in a family way.” The word pregnant was considered too graphic and clinical to be used in polite company.

Here’s a word I miss-percolator. That was a fun word to say. And then it was replaced with Coffeemaker. How dull. Mr. Coffee, I blame you for this.

Some words aren’t gone but are definitely on the endangered list. The one used in our house was supper. I will always fondly remember my grandmother calling, “Supper’s ready.” Now everyone says “dinner.” Save a great word. Invite someone to supper. Discuss fender skirts.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

JUNE 24 – JUNE 28

MON. Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Mixed Fruit

TUES. BBQ Pork Sandwich, Corn on Cobb, Coleslaw, Spinach, Fruit

WED. Fish Chowder, Egg Salad Sandwich, Lettuce/Tomato, Tropical Fruit Mix

THURS. Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Zucchini, Colorful Salad, Bread, Fresh Orange

FRI. BBQ Chicken Thighs, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Vegetables, Fruit, Cake