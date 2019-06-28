Carson City, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nevada has joined 13 other states in filing a multi-state lawsuit to halt the proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint. The complaint, led by New York Attorney General, Letitia James, and California Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, was originally filed on June 11 with 10 Attorneys Generals. This morning however, an amended version of the complaint was filed in New York federal court to add Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Nevada to the original list of plaintiffs: New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. The complaint alleges that the merger of two of the four largest national mobile network operators could deprive consumers of the benefits of competition and drive up prices for cell phone services.

“Protecting Nevada’s consumers is one of my top priorities,” said AG Ford. “Our office is exploring all options to ensure that this merger would not negatively effect Nevada families, businesses and workers.”

T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corporation are the third and fourth largest mobile wireless networks in the U.S., and are the lower-cost carriers among the “Big Four” — Verizon Wireless and AT&T round out the market. Intense competition, spurred in particular by T-Mobile and Sprint, has meant declining prices, increased coverage, and better quality for all mobile phone subscribers. According to the Labor Department, the average cost of mobile service has fallen by roughly 28 percent over the last decade, while mobile data consumption has grown rapidly. The merger, however, could put an end to that fierce competition, which has delivered a great number of benefits to consumers.

Currently, the average U.S. household spends approximately $1,100 annually on cell phone services. For many families, especially those with lower incomes, even a small price increase can result in suspension or cancellation of cell phone service.

T-Mobile currently has more than 79 million subscribers, and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG. Sprint Corp. currently has more than 54 million subscribers, and is a majority-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.