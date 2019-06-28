Special to The Ely Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Laurie Carson to the White Pine County Commission Seat 3 last week. Carson will be replacing Steve Stork who passed away unexpectedly on April 29.

“Laurie is an experienced public servant for the people of White Pine County, a successful businesswoman, and a knowledgeable expert on important issues facing rural Nevada,” Sisolak said. “I am confident she’ll make an outstanding county commissioner and continue serving the people of White Pine County with honor and distinction.”

Carson previously served as a White Pine County commissioner from 2006-2016. During her 10-year tenure, she was chosen to serve in the capacity of chairwoman or vice chairwoman numerous times.

As commissioner, she also served as liaison to the White Pine County Water Advisory Committee, White Pine County Planning Commission, William Bee Ririe Hospital Board, White Pine County Fire District, White Pine County Economic Diversification Council, NACO Board of Directors, Lund Town Council, Ruth Town Council, White Pine County Social Services, and Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, Parks Trails and Natural Resource Committee. Carson also served as the liaison to Energy Projects, where she was instrumental in helping bring Nevada’s first renewable energy project, Spring Valley Wind, to White Pine County.

From 2010-2013, Carson was appointed by the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management to serve on the Northeastern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council. While on the NACO Board, Laurie was appointed by the governor to the State Land Use Public Advisory Committee and the Board of Trustees of the Fund for Hospital Care to Indigent Persons. In 2016, she served as NACO president.

Carson is also a successful businesswoman, having owned and managed a general contracting business and a working hay farm.

She became a Nevada resident in 1962 and attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She currently lives in Ely and has four adult children — one daughter in Las Vegas, one in Spring Creek, a step-daughter in Round Mountain, and a son in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At a recent County Commission, Chairman of the Commission Richard Howe, announced Carson’s appointment to the commission.

“Welcome Laurie Carson, she will be a tremendous asset, I have worked with her in the past, she has great knowledge of many different aspects of county government,” he said. “I’m very pleased and very happy to have her on board.

“The Governor made a good choice, and I look forward to working with her, and I think White Pine County will be in very good hands with her capabilities.”

Carson’s term will continue until 2020.