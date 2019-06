Submitted photo

Robinson Mine donated to the Lund Rodeo Association, who will be holding their 120th Annual Lund Rodeo this summer. The rodeo, which will be held in July of 2019, will feature upgrades to the arena that will keep participants and spectators safe. Pictured above is Kami Williams, Robinson Senior HR Representative; Roy Horsley; Richard Horsley; and Bob Dechant, Robinson Health and Safety Manager.