The weather was warm, the bleachers were full, but that didn’t intimidate the 8-10 year old group of girls who took home the All Star District 3 Champions title last weekend in Yerington.

Jamie Lawrence and Shauna McNutt coached the team of girls.

It was double elimination tournament and the girls won three games over the course of three days.

They competed against Ruby Mountain, which they beat twice, and Battle Mountain landing them the trip to Las Vegas to compete in the state tournament.

There are currently 11 girls on the team. McNutt said practices are long, two and a half hours, five days a week.

“The girls have worked so hard, and we’re so proud of them,” she said. “I think these practices will pay off for them when they go to state.”

One of the players, Payton Walker expressed her excitement during a telephone interview. “It was very hard, super intense and very scary because they were catching up to us, we had a two out rally, and we kept getting points, and then Paiytin Lawrence made the last run to make the win.”

The state tournament will be held in Summerlin, near Las Vegas, on July 9-12.

“We have so much support from the community and parents, which is huge because it is such a commitment,” McNutt said.

Walker said, “I’m really excited beccause I feel like we are gonna win, and we’re gonna push through it.”