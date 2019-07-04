Sparks, NV—The Fourth of July is one of America’s great landmark holidays, celebrating our nation’s independence. It is also a perfect time to enjoy National Forest System lands. However, it is vitally important that all users be aware that possessing, igniting, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks is prohibited on public lands.“Setting off fireworks in the Forest is not only illegal, it is also a hazardous activity that can lead to injury and wildfires,” said Bill Dunkelberger, Forest Supervisor. “We want visitors to come out and enjoy their public lands, but leave the fireworks at home.” Dunkelberger encourages Forest visitors to check with local communities for fireworks displays.

The use or possession of fireworks on public lands is subject to confiscation and fines of up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail. In addition, anyone found responsible for starting a wildfire can be held civilly and criminally liable.

Due to elevated risk of wildfire, Forest officials also encourage visitors to follow the fire tips below for a safe recreating experience:

Do not leave campfires unattended.

Clear vegetation and dry debris down to bare soil within 10 feet around your campfire.

Be sure to completely put out campfires, leaving the site cold to the touch.

Make sure lighting and heating devices are cool before refueling.

Ensure cigarettes, cigars, and tobacco pipes are fully extinguished when not in use.

Use caution when operating vehicles in close proximity to vegetation. Spark arresting devices must be properly installed and maintained on all internal combustion engines.

Exploding targets and incendiary or tracer ammo are PROHIBITED on public lands.

Be aware that all types of ammunition can start fires under the right conditions while target shooting. To avoid a chance of sparking, do not use solid copper, steel-core, or steel-jacketed ammunition and always avoid shooting in dry fuels or rocky areas.

Call 911 to report any wildfires.

The only district that is currently in fire restrictions is the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. For an up-to-date listing of fire restrictions visit, https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices. For additional information on recreation opportunities, the status of Forest campgrounds, trails, and roads during this Fourth of July weekend, please contact any of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s offices:

