Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Lake Tahoe, Sand Harbor State Park. July 5 – Aug. 25

Imagine your toes in the sand, a fantastic bottle of wine nearby, a gourmet meal and first-class entertainment with your friends and family, all while basking in a perfect Lake Tahoe sunset. You’re not dreaming, you’re experiencing the enchantment of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Sand Harbor State Park. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (800) 74-SHOWS.

Biggest Little City Wingfest

Reno. July 5 – 8, noon – 4 p.m. Silver Legacy Casino, 407 N. Virginia St.

The event will cover three days of finger-licking chicken wings, live entertainment on outdoor stages, street vendors, a VIP Hen House with local celebrity wing judges and much more. Phone 858-208-6191.

NBA Summer League

Las Vegas. July 5-15

Professional basketball comes to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. Being held at the Thomas & Mack Center, the best and brightest young talent give fans a closer look at young players who you don’t get to see during the regular season. Website: NBAtickets.com

National Basque Festival

Elko. July 5-7

July 5 kickoff at 6 p.m. down at the Ormaza Block (across the street from the Star Hotel). Enjoy live music and dancing Saturday parade downtown beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the Basque Festival at the Elko Basque Center. Sunday Mass begins at 11 a.m., followed by wood chopping and weight lifting/competitions.

Jarbidge 4th of July Weekend

Celebration

Jarbridge. July 5 – 7

Friday: yard sale 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the community hall. Live music at 8 p.m. at the Outdoor Inn. Saturday: Bake Sale and Yard sale 9 a.m.-? At the Community Hall Parade at noon on Main Street, Community Hall Barbecue 11a.m. -2 p.m. Sunday yard sale, Community Hall 9 a.m. – noon.