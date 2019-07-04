By Leslie Martin

Special to The Ely Times

Four of the students in the class of 2019 share more than good grades and the ability to get the job done well.

These four young women, 2019 graduates of White Pine High School, are recipients of local PEO Chapter C scholarships. Mackenzie Cavender, Cassie Anne Newman, and Trace Ann Deeds all were awarded scholarships from Chapter C. McKenzie Shady was awarded the Nancy J. Eldridge Memorial Scholarship.

Cavender will attend Boise State University in the fall. Newman will study agriculture and range management at Southern Utah University. Deeds will also attend Southern Utah University and will pursue a degree in dental hygiene. Shady will study elementary education at the University of Nevada-Reno.

The members of PEO, which stands for Philanthropic Education Organization, are able to fund scholarships like these thanks to two fundraisers each year, one in the fall and one in the summer.

This summer’s fundraiser is right around the corner, and sure to be another fun filled evening with great food, and lots of auction items to choose from.

On Friday, July 12, 5:30 p.m. the Freight Barn at the East Ely Railroad Museum will be the site for the second annual Bar-B-Q, Brew, and an Auction, Too. Tickets can be purchased at Sportsworld, the Chamber of Commerce, Economy Drug, and from any PEO member. Tickets are limited, so get yours soon.

A $25 ticket purchases a souvenir beer mug, one free brew or wine, 10 raffle tickets, a wide variety of auction items to bid on and a barbecue dinner prepared by a champion chef, not to mention an evening of fun shared with friends.

The money raised at this event goes directly toward local scholarships that benefit our high school seniors, as well as toward PEO’s international educational projects, many of which have, over the years, benefited local women of all ages.

The PEO projects include loans, scholarships, grants, and post-graduate awards. The PEO sisterhood also owns and operates Cottey College, a women’s college in Nevada, Missouri.

The PEO sisterhood is the oldest and largest women’s organization in the world. Founded in 1869 by seven friends, it has grown to a current membership of 230,000 members. The sisterhood serves women by encouraging and assisting them in their educational goals.

As of this year, $345 million has been awarded to more than 109,000 women since the first award in 1907.

The Bar-B-Q, Brew and an Auction, Too event is a part of this tradition of helping women meet their educational and career goals. The members of Chapter C invite the community to join them on Friday, July 12, at the Freight Barn.