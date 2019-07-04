It’s natural for dogs to be afraid of loud noises. Some dogs have no problem if they have been desensitized, like hunting dogs for example. They grow used to the smells of hunting, the sounds of a gun being fired, and the smell of gun powder.

However, most dogs are not used to these things, so the Fourth of July can be extremely stressful. It is natural for dogs to be afraid of loud noises. The sounds trigger fear, and many become very anxious…running away from the noise is a survival instinct.

Fireworks are closer to the ground, more vibrant, and are accompanied by booms, flashes, and burning smells. Dogs experience the world through their senses, noses, eyes, and ears.

Many pets run away more on the Fourth of July, more than any other day. The shelters end up full, and pet owners, spend hours frantically searching for the furry friend.

Here are some tips to help:

Arrange to have your dog in a place where there wont’ be loud fireworks displays – a friend or relative’s home or a doggie day care.

If you cannot take your dog to a place away from fireworks, then have a travel kennel at home for him/her to feel safe in. If you’re not going to be home, have a friend or sitter there to keep your dog company.

Thundershirts help to give the pet a sense of comfort.

Turn a T.V. or radio up high so the firework sounds can be voided out.

If you are unable to do any of these things, please make sure your dog is wearing the proper identification in the event they get out of the yard. And remember, contacting the City of Ely Animal Shelter at 775-296-0567 should be the first place you look if your pet is lost.