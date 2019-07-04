By Sheriff Scott Henriod

White Pine County Sheriff’s Office

On June 20, 2019, the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force (ENNTF), and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Nicholas Berrocal age 30 of Ely.

Berrocal was arrested on one (1) count of trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine, four (4) counts of sales of a controlled substance (heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a concealed weapon. Detectives over the past two months, allegedly purchased heroin, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills from Berrocal on four separate occasion in the Ely area. During his arrest, Berrocal was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a concealed weapon. Berrocal was additionally charged with unlawful use of a controlled substance after a subsequent search warrant was obtained by the Task Force Detectives.

As a result of this investigation Berrocal is being held on $300,000.00 bail and that bail was later revoked and he is currently being held on no bail.

The Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force consists of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Department of Corrections. The Task Force is funded in part by the Justice Assistant Grant.

Concerned citizens with drug-related information are asked to call the Eastern Nevada Task Force at 775-289-1660.