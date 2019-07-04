The City Buzz is a new feature in the Ely Times. The City of Ely has several news worthy events that should have the residents in Ely abuzz.

Glenn Jackson was honored with a retirement barbecue by his fellow coworkers at City Hall on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Water restrictions that are currently in place are 5am-10pm and 5pm-10pm. Houses with odd numbers should water on odd number calendar days and houses with even numbers should water on even number days.

•Due to the current cost of recycling cardboard, the City is requiring cardboard to be placed in the Class III section of the Landfill at this time.

•The City will be planting flowers downtown in preparation for the Fourth of July.

Mayor Nathan Robertson, “I’d like to wish everyone a Happy Fourth of July this week. Our nation’s independence always makes me think about our state’s motto, “All for country”. In honoring our independence and in light of the rights and freedoms that independence affords us, let us look to our state motto and in true Nevada spirit, to commit to being a better friend and neighbor. Our community and our nation is made stronger when we are striving to live up to the high ideals that are embodied in our founding documents; when we help each other to obtain life, liberty and to pursue happiness. I’ve always been thankful and humbled by the number of people in our community who already live that way every day. God Bless America, and here’s to another 150 years of “White Pine County!”.