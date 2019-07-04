Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JUNE 24

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – when the deputies arrived the parties were separated. It was later learned they’d been arguing over property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The reporting party claimed to have been battered by her boyfriend. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: City – the reporting party claimed a former spouse had violated a protection order by texting her. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party claimed another vehicle dropped some debris and damaged her vehicle while she was driving. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The buildings were checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: The juvenile was located in another jurisdiction.

New Bookings: Thomas Shea / Serving time for previous arrest

JUNE 25

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The owner was contacted and claimed they would move the vehicle.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The home interior was searched, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The couple was contacted and had only been arguing. One of the parties was identified as 38 year old Ely resident John Reno Mahan. He was later arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: The parties involved were only arguing and separated for the night.

New Bookings: Bryan Arthur Fitzner Jr / Warrant / Bail $10,000 Johnny Reno Mahan / Warrant / Bail $15,000

JUNE 26

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the manager of a local store claimed a customer had been writing bad checks. Contact was made with the check holder, who claimed someone had stolen his checkbook. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THEFT: The reporting party claimed someone stole property from her home within the last two years. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – The reporting party claimed another subject had been threatening her. The suspect was later issued a citation for harassment.

New Bookings: Brandon Lee Williams / Serving time for previous arrest Steven Brown / Serving time for previous arrest Tyler Fawson / Serving time for previous arrest

JUNE 27

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officers patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT PF A RECKLESS DRIVER The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE FIRE: City— officers received a report of a vehicle that had caught on fire as it was being operated on a city road. When officers arrived the fire was out.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: Officers patrolled the area, but no motorcycles were located.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer received a report of an individual who walked away from the hospital who was still in need of medical care. The person was located and escorted back to the hospital.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was located and was fine. No assiatcne was needed

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City —reporting party stated that her ex-boyfriend has been sending her messages that are threatening. The reporting party wanted he messages documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the family and reported that they were fine. They requested no assistance.

REPORT OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY: City — reporting party stated that an individual came into his place of business and attempted to purchase an item with a counterfeit bill. Officer contacted the person and reported that he claimed he gotten it from a third party. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted who stated that he was fine. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation, Sandra Sandoval age 42 of Ely was arrested. Sandoval was arrested for domestic battery and injury to property. She is accused of battering a family member and damaging some property.

New bookings: Brandon L. Williams / Serving time. Sandra Sandoval / Domestic battery and injury to property / Bail $3,000.

JUNE 28

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had thrown several rocks at a window at one of the homes at the Renaissance Village, causing the window to break. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the juvenile who stated that his father had dropped him off to go to basketball camp, but he had been dropped him off at the wrong location. The father arrived and took him to the right location.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over child custody. Officer contacted DCFS and the situation is being investigated.

REPORT FO A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual threatened to take some of her personal property if she didn’t hire him to do labor jobs. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a dog being left inside a vehicle. Officer located the vehicle and dog and reported that the windows were down of the vehicle and that the dog was fine.

REPORT OF SEVERAL SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City — officer received a report of several people walking around a local parking lot asking people if they knew where to buy drugs. Thea area was patrolled, but the individuals were not located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over a door that had been damaged. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: Scott Rogan / Improper turn and open container of alcohol inside a vehicle / Bail $430. Caleb Scott / Open container of alcohol inside a vehicle / Bail $355.

JUNE 29

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that a vehicle had passed him in a no passing zone. Reporting party knew who the driver was and wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that a vehicle had struck her vehicle causing damage to the bumper. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had been sexually assaulted. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer reported that the person was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that while his truck was parked and unattended in a local parking lot, someone had stolen several items out of the bed of the truck. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Reporting party stated that she had a popup on her computer that showed child pornography. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG

City — the owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the problem. The owner is taking preventative measures to keep the dog from barking.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT

Officer received a report of several juveniles who were approached by an unknown male. Officer contacted all the parties involved and reported that the incident was a misunderstanding.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER

City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROWLER

City — the area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM

City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM

City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle a local juvenile was detained for use of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was later released to her parent. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

New bookings

None