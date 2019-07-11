December 13, 1957 – July 2, 2019

Diana Hall of Ely, Nevada passed away unexpectedly on July 2nd.

She loved seeing her family, arts and crafts and her Boxer dogs.

She was preceded in death by Father Charles A. Burgett, Mother Elsie M. Burgett, Husband Parker J. Hall and Grandson ParkerJ. Hall IV.

She will continue to be celebrated in life by Sister Terry Wrisley with husband Harold and Brother Michael Burgett with wife Rachael. Children by birth and marriage Charles and Beth Hall, Parker J. Hall III and Roseanna and Miklos Toth. Grandchildren Wendellyn, Kelly, Orion, Dylan andKendra along with many other friends and family.

At the request of the deceased there will be no services.