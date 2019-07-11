Juanita Maria Tripp passed away in peace Thursday July 4th, 2019 at the age of 87. Juanita was the daughter of Fred and Clusta Hammock, she was born on September 5th 1931 in Flora Illinois.

She grew up in Salinas California until the age of 18 were she met the love of her life Everett Tripp they married on September 25th 1952.

She is survived by her husband Everett children Melody (Thomas) Richard’s, Tamara Loy, Marshele (Terry) Young, Trina (Rick) Beutler, Shon (Jeanne) Tripp, sister Betty Lehman. Juanita was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing at Mountain View Vista Chapel Saturday, July 13 starting at 11 am with services following at 11:30.