DISTRICT COURT

June 24, 2019

NICHOLE JORDAN: Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA; $150 DNA fee, $350 PSI fee, $300 attorney fee; 12-36 months NDOC, suspended, and placed on probation, not to exceed 3 years, must enter and successfully complete 7th Judicial Drug Court Program. 19-48 months NDOC, suspended to run concurrent with other sentence, placed on probation, not to exceed 3 years. Credit for time served will be calculated. Judge is releasing defendant when Ms. Pickering confirms defendant’s short term reservation is made at Grand Central Motel. Defendant is remanded back into custody of the sheriff. Judge Gary D. Fairman, presiding.

LUCRECIA ROMERO: Guilty of CR-1809085 possession of a controlled substance; CR-1901001 uttering of a forged instrument; CR-1901014 unlawful use of a controlled substance; CR-190-4051 evidence of a felony. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $60 forensic fee; CR-1809085: 12-32 months NDOC; CR-190-1001: 12-32 months NDOC and restitution is $246.25; CR-1901014: 12-32 months NDOC; all 3 are suspended and placed on probation ot to exceed 3 years. Must enter and successfully complete the 7th Judicial District Court Drug Court Program. CR-1904051: $25 AA fee; $3 GMA, 9 months in he WPCJ suspended and placed on probation not to exceed 3 years, consecutive to CR-1809085, CR-1901001, CR-1901014. Judge Steve L. Dobrescu, presiding.

July 1, 2019

ANN LOVERIDGE: Guilty of the offense of Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance, methamphetamine, a Category E felon. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; $60 chemical analysis fee; 12-36 months NDOC; suspended, defendant to be placed on probation not to exceed 3 years; $300 attorney fees; $350 PSI fee; to be paid within 9 months; defendant to sign HIPPA releases; defendant to test on the color blue; defendant to be able to continue with her prescriptions. Defendant to pay $50 each month for testing; 2 days in the WPCJ with credit for 2 days served. Judge Gary D. Fairman, presiding.

July 8, 2019

THARLD DANEEF: Substance Abuse Evaluation. Court orders $25 AA fee; $3 GMA fee; 9 months in WPCJ; suspended and placed on probation not to exceed 18 months; $300 attorney’s fees; $350 PSI fee; 2 days credit fo time served. Judge Gary D. Fairman, presiding.