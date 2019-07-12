ELY—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office proposes a competitive sale of three parcels of public land totaling 431.53 acres located near the communities of Ely and McGill, Nevada. The BLM will accept written comments on the proposal during a 45-day public comment period that ends Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

The sale will be by sealed-bid and oral public auction and will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the White Pine County Library, 950 Campton Street, in Ely. Registration for the auction begins at noon and bidding on the sale parcels will begin at the appraised fair market value.

The BLM is conducting the sale in accordance with the White Pine County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2006. The sale complies with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 and is in conformance with the 2008 Ely Resource Management Plan. Sale of these parcels does not affect public access to outdoor recreational opportunities on public land. Five percent of the proceeds will go to the Nevada State General Education Fund, 10 percent to White Pine County, and the remainder deposited in a special account for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in White Pine County.

Mail or deliver written comments to the BLM Ely District, Bristlecone Field Office, 702 N. Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301, Attn: Field Manager. Detailed information and maps delineating the sale parcels are available at https://go.usa.gov/xQBpk and at the BLM Ely District Office. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or any other personally identifiable information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personally identifiable information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask the BLM in your comment to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

If, after reviewing the comments, the BLM determines to proceed with the sale, the sale date will be announced on the BLM web site and in the local media at least 15 days in advance of the sale. The lands will not be sold prior to 60 days following the publication of the Notice of Realty Action in the Federal Register on Monday, July 8, 2019.

For more information, contact Peter McFadden, BLM Ely District Manager, at (775) 289-1800 or pmcfadden@blm.gov.