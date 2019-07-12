The Ely Times

The Boys & Girls Club in White Pine County received a $4,000 donation from Business Continuity Technologies, a company from Las Vegas.

This donation will be used to fund the year-round program at David E. Norman Elementary School and White Pine Middle School.

This program will feed any child in the community a dinner after school Monday through Thursday, and it will also provide breakfast and lunch on Fridays at the White Pine Middle School.

“We are so fortunate that companies are seeing the need of food and helping us meet this basic need. We want the youth of our community to be kids, and filling that need allows them to do so,” said Samantha Elliott, area director for the clubs.

The Boys and Girls Club are serving more than 350 children in the community. During the summer, they have been reportedly serving 80 meals for breakfast and lunch each day.