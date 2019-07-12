Special to The Ely Times

Ely was the the first stop of the 2019 Nevada GOED Summer Rural Tour that began earlier this week.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development staff met directly with Ely businesses and residents to share information about state resources to assist rural communities’ economic development.

“Rural economic prosperity is a top priority for the Sisolak administration, we know how essential rural communities are for our state’s economy,” said GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez. “GOED staff will continue to be in rural communities to meet with business and community leaders to provide support.”

GOED will be holding informational workshops at each tour stop to help small business owners expand their companies into the overseas markets and provide them with the information they need to compete for government contracts. GOED’s director and staff were scheduled to travel on to Elko, Winnemucca, Gardnerville and Tonopah.

On Monday morning, Sanchez addressed a group of Ely residents, business owners and community leaders.

“Today will not be the last time you see GOED in rural Nevada,” Sanchez said. “We are here to work with you to help your businesses and town be successful. We are out in the rural communities to connect local business owners with valuable state programs, grants and resources that benefit rural communities”

GOED worked with local development authorities to organize the Rural Tour. Several county commissioners, city council members and several local business owners sat through the two-hour workshop while learning of new business related opportunities that are available.

“We are very supportive of GOED’s efforts to reach out to rural communities and bring the state’s resources directly to us,” said Donna Bath, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority Economic Development Office. “Kris Sanchez has always been a great friend to rural communities and businesses.”

The informational sessions provide businesses owners and community leaders with information on the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant.

The grant provides federal funding to small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide them with the tools and information they need to succeed in export-related expansion.