Great Basin College has released the Dean’s List which acknowledges students with a declared major, a 3.5-4.0 grade point average, and confirmed enrollment in 12 or more credits. Eureka students Angelina Schweble and Kendall Martin achieved this distinction for the spring semester.

Great Basin College is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education and governed by the Board of Regents. The college is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.