To the Editor:
People ask us why we come back to Ely NV for our surgeries and to see the doctors.
The answer is simply, William B. Ririe, is the BEST in every way, from the CEO Matt Walker down to the meals in the lunch room.
They have the best providers and the best service.
Dick and Noreen Borino
The hospital isn’t that great. My brother John Thiessen died on a curney in the hall way. You sent him home on his first said he was dehydrated. When he came back in pure agony you let him die on curney in the hallway.