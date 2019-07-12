To the Editor:

People ask us why we come back to Ely NV for our surgeries and to see the doctors.

The answer is simply, William B. Ririe, is the BEST in every way, from the CEO Matt Walker down to the meals in the lunch room. 

They have the best providers and the best service.

Dick and Noreen Borino

Ely Banner 1

Ely Banner 2

Ely Banner 3

Ely Banner 4