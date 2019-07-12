17 year old, Chace Green with the White Pine Rodeo Club, will be competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, WY. Green who lives in Eureka competed last year as well. The event hosts 1,500+ competitors from 3 US states as well as 5 Provinces in Canada, Australia and Mexico

The National High School Rodeo Finals is the largest rodeo in the world with 13 performances over 7 days. Sweetwater County is expected to realize an economic impact of $7-$8 million each year with attendance for the 13 performances topping 100,000. Green qualified for Bull riding and Steer Wrestling.