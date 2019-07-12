By Marietta Henry

This week I’d like to introduce you to Jose Figueroa.

Jose is originally from Ameca Jalisco, Mexico. While in Mexico, Jose worked training Andulisans and Friesians as Dancing Horses on his Grandfather’s ranch.

After moving to the US, he now resides with his family in Grants Pass, Oregon for the past 11 years.

Early on, Jose worked as a landscaper, while his two uncles worked as trainers, while his one Uncle actually worked as a jockey and convinced Jose to get into the business. His other Uncle, Emilio Guerrero is a Quarter horse trainer. With their guidance and training, Jose has been a jockey for 9 years.

In 2017, in Malad, Idaho, a horse reared up and flipped over in the Starting Gate, causing Jose to have a concussion, which put him out-of-business for a six-month period.

Last year while racing in Ely, Jose’s horse took a bad step and tripped causing Jose to fall and fracture his elbow.

Aside from all of this, his career winnings from Quarter Horse Racing is $519,000, and $718,000 in Thoroughbred racing for a total of $1,037,000.

Figueroa has won the Kennewick, AQHA Distaff Challenge for a 5-year period, with a purse of $25,000.

The year he didn’t win this race, his Uncle actually raced and won.

Horses he has trained for others have won their first two starts, and won trials. The one horse he worked with won the Jerome Futurity Trial and Finals last year.

Conversely, his wife Treece has been a barrel racer and helps with training the horses as a partner, as well. Their Anniversary is actually Kentucky Derby Day!

We look forward to seeing Jose and Treece back in Ely for our races this year.

Happy Trails to you, and hope to see you at the races this year!