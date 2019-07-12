Eureka Lodge #16 F&AM is requesting donations to help Support our men and women overseas, and we need your help. All donations will be packaged and shipped by Eureka Lodge 316.

Items requested include:

•Socks, lots of socks (white, black, tan or OD green).

•Reading material: Books and magazines.

•Entertainment: Card games, easy-to-carry games, puzzle books.

•Hygiene supplies: Bar soup, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving supplies, chapstick, sunscreen, feminine hygiene supplies, travel zip shampoo and lotion, deodorant, wet wipes.

•Snacks: Jerky, candies, packaged cookies, coffee, powdered gatorade or drink packets, pre-workout mix (no home made food please). Tobacco products.

•Writing materials: Envelopes, writing paper, pens and pencils.

By far the most requested item: Letters from home. Please write a quick letter to these heroes and remind them why they do what they do. Just talk to them like you would an old friend. How your favorite team is doing, your hobbies, what you do for fun. Who knows, you may just gain a pen-pal and a friend. Include your mailing address and email and they may replay (if they have he means and opportunity).

Donation boxes will be available at: Family Dollar store locations and KDSS, Ely.

Any questions please call: Michael 775-293-1952 or Nick 775-289-0577.