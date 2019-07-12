•The City would like to thank its Public Works Department employees for their extraordinary efforts in preparing Downtown, City parks and the Cemetery for July 4th visitors and our own citizens. Mayor Robertson would also like to thank everyone who came out and supported all of the 4th of July activities last week put on by the amazing members of the Great Basin Service Club, White Pine Main Street, White Pine Tour and Rec, and all the other local service organizations. It was a great holiday with so many things to do.

•Lawn watering may take place only between 5am and 10am and 5pm and 10pm on odd and even days depending on your house number.

•City Council Meeting this week July 11 at 5pm at the Volunteer Fire Hall.

•Utility Board Thursday July 11th at 8am at the Volunteer Fire Hall.