JULY 2

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Diana Hall passed away at her residence from natural causes.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor battered him. He didn’t want to pursue charges, but wanted the incident documented.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: The subject was escorted to the hospital for evaluation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects were contacted and a report was completed in reference to unsafe living conditions.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle was located and the driver was warned about his driving.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Sharie Martin, of Ely, struck a bike with her vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was found to be okay.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The juveniles were located and taken to their parents.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was gone when deputies arrived.

New Bookings: None

JULY 3

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and denied fighting or arguing.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party claimed to have found damage to her vehicle.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: The reporting party, who lives in another state, claimed her vehicle had been stolen and believed it to be in the Ely area. The vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City – the subject was trespassed without incident.

New Bookings: None

JULY 4

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: City – the reporting party claimed her vehicle had been damaged by two unknown subjects. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: Alice Nelson passed away at her residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: A subject’s vehicle was struck and the other driver fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENED DEATH: Juanita Tripp passed away at her residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – deputies were conducting a welfare check and spoke to the subject, identified as 33 year old McGill resident Jesse Ciscar. He was later arrested for disturbing the peace and obstructing a public officer.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: The reporting party claimed a child had been touched inappropriately. The investigation continues.

New Bookings: Jesse Jay Ciscar / Disturbing the peace and obstructing / Bail $1,140.

JULY 5

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the crime was unfounded.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was okay.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – 36 year old Ely resident Jammie Lee Ness was arrested for battering her boyfriend.

REPORT OF A SEX CRIME: 35 year old McGill resident Ronald Christopher Hutchison was arrested for lewdness with a child under 14 years old, child abuse, and domestic battery.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the vehicle wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A NOISE COMPLAINT: City – the owner was contacted and advised to keep the music turned down.

New Bookings: Jammie Ness / Domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Julia Corona / Domestic battery and disturbing the peace / Bail $5,000 / Arrested by State Parks. Ronald Christopher Hutchison / Lewdness with a child under 14, child abuse, and domestic battery / Bail $100,000.

JULY 6

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was okay.

REPORT OF A MISSING JUVENILE: City – the child was located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and said they had just been arguing.

New Bookings: None

JULY 7

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the reporting party signed a citizen’s complaint for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Lee Anderson backed out of a parking spot and struck a parked vehicle.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed an unknown subject had followed her son home. The subject was contacted and she claimed she thought he was someone else.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The vehicle wasn’t located.

New Bookings: None

JULY 8

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he was to meet his ex-girlfriend so they could exchange their child they have in common. The reporting party stated that his ex-girlfriend didn’t show up for the exchange. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was captured and taken to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF SEVERAL ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLES: City — officer located the vehicles that were parked on a city street. The registration on the vehicles was expired. The vehicles were tagged for removal.

REPORT OF AN ATV PROBLEM: Officer located several juveniles riding their ATV on a county roadway. The juveniles and their parents were contacted and advised to keep the ATV off the roadways.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City — reporting party stated that a friend of hers has not been seen for several days. Officer is attempting to locate the person.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Elizabeth Phillipenas age 27 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to stay away from each other for the rest of the day.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT / ARREST: Officer received a report of a private property accident. During the officers investigation the operator of the striking vehicle was identified as Randy W. Drake age 43 of Ely. Drake was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — officer received a report of a domestic battery that had occurred. During the officers investigation Mark A. Romero age 39 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery, battery with substantial bodily harm, and interruption of a communication device. He is accused of battering his girlfriend and preventing her from using her phone to call the police.

New Bookings: Elizabeth Phillipenas / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $355. Randy W. Drake / DUI / Bail $890.Mark A. Romero / Domestic battery, battery with substantial bodily harm, and interruption of a communication device / Bail $18,000.Jennifer L. Jarman / Serving time