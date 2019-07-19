The Ely Ties

A recent incident at the Ely State Prison involved four inmates being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. The incident occurred on Monday, July 8.

According to a release from the Nevada Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Scott Kelley, three of the four inmates’ injuries were more serious and they were life-flighted to a hospital in Las Vegas to receive additional care,

“None of the injuries were deemed life threatening. Ely State Prison’s staff responded to the incident quickly and with well-trained professionalism, using non-lethal force to stop the incident before it had escalated,” Kelley said. No staff injuries were reported.

At last week’s Ely City Council meeting, councilman Jim Alworth commended Fire Chief Ross Rivera and everyone who responded to the emergency call to the Ely State Prison.

“There was a total of four ambulances, lots of personnel, it was staffed well, McGill brought out an ambulance,” Alworth said. “Volunteers, started early afternoon and went well into the night.”

Rivera said, “All of the volunteers, hospital and staff, did an excellent job.

Unit 5-A, a close custody level 2 general population is under restrictive operations. The remaining units at the Ely State Prison are operating at a normal operations.