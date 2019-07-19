Great Basin College has released the Dean’s List of the Ely Center students for the spring semester. Students with a declared major, a 3.5-4.0 grade point average, and confirmed enrollment in 12 or more credits are acknowledged. Those students achieving this distinction are: Kassidy Jones, Antonio Maestas, Stelyn Mauro, John McDonnell, John Steiner, and Jessica Sturges.

Great Basin College is a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education and governed by the Board of Regents. The college is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.