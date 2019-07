Submitted photo

Outgoing 2018 Queen, Rachael Jones welcomes 2019 Lund Pioneer Days Rodeo Queen, Kenleigh Jensen. Contest was held on Friday July 12th at 5 p m at the Lund Rodeo arena. Judges were Mel Johnson and Ashly Higbee. Contestants performed a pattern and were subject to questions from the judges. Queen, Princess, and Mini Princess received Crowns, sashes, and buckles, attendants received sashes.