By Cozette Eldridge, Field Representative

Do you know the easiest exercises are stretching and flexing, and they tend to become more important as we age. Practices such as yoga and Pilates can improve flexibility. RSVP exercises will begin at the Senior Center at the end of summer. They are excellent for stretching, flexing and strengthening our core. It helps us to promote good balance, maintain our mobility and reduce the risk of falls.

Strength exercises promote stronger bones and maintaining muscle mass can lengthen life. It’s best to do lower body exercises one day and upper body exercises the next day for approximately 30 minutes. Do simple exercises that use your body as a weight, such as swats, that strengthen your legs, or wall pushups, which strengthen your upper body.

Getting our heart rate up can benefit our entire body and make it easier for us to preform most everyday activities. Brisk walking, swimming, biking, sweeping, skating, and dancing all count as aerobic exercise.

When starting any new activity, begin slow and simple. A half hour may produce the best results, but if you’re like me, five minutes may be my limit in the beginning, with a hope to build up to the half hour workout. If you plan to reach that goal, then five minutes is a great start.

Listen to your body, and gradually increase the level and time of exercise.

Stay focused. As we age, we don’t see or hear as well, our reaction time has slowed, and our balance isn’t as good as it once was.

Drink plenty of fluids. Staying hydrated is always important, but as we age we tend to have a blunted thirst perception, increasing the risk of dehydration.

We need to keep an eye on the weather. We are more susceptible to changes in heat and cold. Being out in either, without the proper clothing or equipment can lead to hypothermia or hyperthermia.

Use the proper gear, a helmet when bicycling, good comfortable shoes when walking or running. The right equipment can help prevent injury.

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

JULY 22 – JULY 26

MON. Breaded Tilapia, Wild Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Mixed Fruit

TUES. Taco Salad/Shell/Beans, Tomato/Lettuce/Onion, Carrots, Salsa/S.C., Fruit

WED. Sweet Sour Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas/Carrots, Fresh Spinach

THURS. Pork Chop, Sweet Potato, Green Beans, Green Salad, Roll, Banana

FRI. Baked Potato/Chili/Cheese, Broccoli/Onions, Melon Mix, Birthday Cake