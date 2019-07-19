The Ely Times

The Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Target Club will be hosting its first Summer Marathon and BBQ this Saturday and Sunday.

The range is located on Lackawanna Highway. Sign ups and practice will begin at 8 a.m.

Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Target Club began back in 2017 when they wanted to provide a recreational activity to a wide range of individuals, including kids, and men and women. Since then, the range has been host to several shooting events, and competitions.

Trapshooting is a specific form of clay target shooting. A game of movement, action and split-second and skill to repeatedly aim, fire and break the 4 1/4 inch disc that is hurled through the air at a speed of 42 mph, simulating the flight path of a bird fleeing a hunter.

Trapshooting has become extraordinarily popular due to the fact that people of all ages, incomes and abilities can compete. Youth as young as 9 may be seen competing to someone as old as 90.

The shooter is required to shoot at a target after he calls, “pull.” It does not matter in scoring if the shooter hits only a small piece of the target or whether he shatters the target or whether the shooter shatters the target. The target is considered “dead” or “lost” bird.

Targets must be thrown no less than 48 yards no more than 52 yards and should be 8 to 12 feet high and 10 yards from the trap. Shooters stand a minimum of 16 yards from the trap houses.

Record setter Dan Bonillas will be competing at this weekend’s event as well.

Bonillas was 20 when he began shooting trap in 1967. A 1994 Hall of Fame inducteee with 18 consecutive Trap & Field All-Around Average Awards starting in 1973, 10 were for first place — 1974 through 1980, 1982, 1984, and 1988, Bonallis is known by many avid sportsmen.

At the end of the 1993 shooting season, he had entered 94 perfect centuries in doubles, more than any other shooter in history. He also had eighty 200 x 200 singles scores (including 20 at the Grand American) plus twenty-six 100s from the 27-yard line (second in lifetime standings).

Bonillas ran 1,600 singles in 1975, a long run mark that remained intact until 1988. Also in ‘75 he tacked up the leading 27-yard run of 275, and in ‘79 he established a doubles string of 361. In 1992 he became the only person to smash 500 straight doubles in a race of that length.

And, don’t forget the barbecue that will be happening during the event. Don’t have any plans this weekend? Whether you’re a spectator or participant, this event will be a great outdoor event you won’t want to miss.

For additional information contact Joe Hanley at 702-239-2732.