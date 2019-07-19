Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal agencies.

JULY 9

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that no problems were located. The person was waiting for a local business to open.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Claude L. Werrell age 45 of McGill was arrested. Werrell was arrested for domestic battery and false imprisonment. He is accused of battering his wife and not letting her leave the residence.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at a local business. The individual was contacted along with employees at the business and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE SEXUAL ASSAULT: The reporting party was advised to contact the police agency where the assault had occurred, due to the crime occurring in another state.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone has stolen gas from his vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several vehicles parked in an alleyway. The owners of the vehicles were contacted and advised to remove them.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the individual and reported that she was fine. The person requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had yelled at each other over matters that had occurred in the past. The parties involved were advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen her medication from her home. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to seek counselling.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual living in a home and it appears that sewage is draining from a pipe. Officer contacted the occupant and inspected the pipe. The pipe was leaking and the occupant was advised he could not occupy the home in that condition. A report was sent to the City Building Inspector.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who denied that she was going to harm herself. The individual was provide information on how to obtain mental health.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: Officer located the person setting off the fireworks. The fireworks were confiscated and the person was advised that they are against the law to possess.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the vehicle was located and the operator was contacted. Officer reported that the operator was issued a citation for open container of alcohol inside a vehicle. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and he was fine. No problems were located.

New bookings: Claude L. Werrell / Domestic battery and false imprisonment / Bail $8,000. Amaduo O Bah / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $680. Terrica Jenkins /Driving suspended and illegal U turn / Bail $835.

JULY 10

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual walking along side of a highway that appeared to be injured. Officer contacted the person who had self-inflicted an injury to himself. An ambulance transported the individual to hospital for medical care.

REPORT OF AN ILLEGALLY PARKED VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised her it needed to be removed from the city street.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that an individual had entered on to their work place property and had stolen some copper wire. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: Reporting party stated that she had been contacted by an individual over her computer. The individual claimed to be from a business the reporting party does business with. During her conversation with the person he was able to gain access to her computer and files. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to contact her banking and credit card establishment and cancel her cards.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE ACCIDENT: City — Douglas Doutre of Ely was operating a vehicle exiting a private drive onto Bristlecone Ave. As he proceeded down the roadway he failed to maintain his lane of travel and struck a parked vehicle being operated by Ramon Delamore Jr. of Pasco, WA. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: Officer received a report of an individual possibly using drugs. Officer contacted the person and reported that no drug use was located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: Officer received a report of an individual who had been shot with an arrow. Officer contacted the person who stated that he was camping with family and that they were shooting bows. He stated that he had gotten to close to a target while another person was shooting and the arrow ricocheted off the target and struck him. The individual received medical treatment at the local hospital.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City — reporting party stated that she had loaned her vehicle to an individual several days ago, but that person hasn’t returned it. Officer contacted the person who advised that the vehicle had a mechanical problem and was unable to return it. The reporting party was advised and the vehicle was returned.

New bookings: None

JULY 12

REPORT OF AN ARREST: 42 year old Christine Ramos, of California, was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Justin Williams, of Ely, was backing from a parked position and struck a parked vehicle.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties involved were arguing over personal property.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The driver was located and claimed to not have been driving recklessly.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUICANSE: City – the owner was contacted and cleaned up the mess.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the parties were contacted and there was no fight, just an argument.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – both subjects were contacted and escorted from the business.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The parties appeared to have just been arguing. They separated for the night.

New Bookings: Christine Ramos / Driving suspended / Bail $355.

JULY 13

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the parties were advised to follow their custody agreement from the courts.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the manager of a local motel claimed a resident had stolen a TV. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the suspect was contacted and advised not to disturb his neighbors.

New Bookings: None

JULY 14

REPORT OF A CUSTODY ISSUE: City – the parties were advised to follow their custody agreement from the courts.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed an acquaintance took a sign from her property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and claimed to only have been arguing.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and were only arguing. They separated for the night.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: 57 year old Susan Sims, of McGill, was arrested for battering a person with whom she is in a relationship. The victim is over 60, and she did intercept them when they attempted to call law enforcement.

New Bookings: Susan Elizabeth Sims / Domestic battery, elder abuse, and interception of a telecommunication device / Bail $18,000