Helen Daly Uhalde, 92, of Ely, NV, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Ely, NV. Helen was born April 20, 1927 in Casper, WY to parents Cornelius and Mary Agnes Daly.

Helen graduated in 1945 from Natrona County High School, in Casper, WY. She later became a registered nurse, receiving her degree from St. Mary’s of the Wasatch, Holy Cross Hospital Nursing School in 1948. Helen married Gracian M. Uhalde on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950, in Ely, NV. She was a dedicated rancher, a legacy she passed on to her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed making many memories over her 92 blessed years.

Helen is survived by her three children; Gracian (Laurel) Uhalde, Karen (Christopher) Collis, and Susan (Brian) Godon, Daughter-in-law Rena Uhalde, grandchildren; Marijeanne (Patrick) Woodcock DVM, Michael A. (Julie) Uhalde, John P. (Karice) Uhalde, Timothy G. (Caroline) Uhalde, Gracian R. (Jessica) Uhalde, Christopher G. (Cassidi) Collis, Gerry D. (Leslie) Collis, Eleni (Drew) Applegarth DMD, and Travis R. Godon, 18 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gracian M. Uhalde, sister Kathleen and brother Neil.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Mountain Vista Chapel at 7:00 PM, Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with the interment following at the Ely City Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the interment at the St Lawrence Hall. Helen wished that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the John A. Moran Eye Center; C/O Dinny Trabert: 65 Mario Capecchi Drive Salt Lake City, UT 84132, or call 1-801-213-0828 for the research of macular degeneration, in memory of Helen Uhalde.