CARSON CITY, NV – The Nevada Division of State Parks is seeking grant pre-applications in anticipation of the 2020 federal funding of the Recreational Trails Program. Nevada will receive approximately $1.2 million in grant funds. Submittal of a pre-application is required in order to determine project feasibility.

The program funds motorized, non-motorized and educational recreational trail projects for federal, state, and local governments, American tribes, special government districts, and private individuals and organizations.

Previous projects have included the Tahoe Transportation District’s Shoreline Access Trails, the Churchill County Path Repair, the Red Rock Trail Restoration and the SnoBowl Trails in Elko.

Grants may be awarded to counties, municipalities, state and federal agencies, private organizations, non-profits and Native American tribal governments for the purpose of providing outdoor recreational trail activities. Because funding through this program is limited, allocation of these funds will be competitively determined by the Recreation Trails Program Advisory Committee.

The pre-application form and applicant handbook are available at parks.nv.gov/rtp. Pre-applications are due by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019. Questions should be directed to Janice Keillor at 775-684-2787 (jkeillor@parks.nv.gov) or Art Krupicz at 775-684-2775 (akrupicz@parks.nv.gov).