Carson City – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District will be opening a green tree firewood cutting area on Aug. 1, 2019. The Corgi Green Tree Woodcutting Area is located near Lookout Campground in Dog Valley approximately 15 miles west of Reno, Nevada. Woodcutters will be allowed to cut within this area only after obtaining a valid firewood cutting permit and project map from the Forest Services offices listed below.

The green trees available to personal use firewood cutters have already been felled, limbed, and topped. The availability of this wood is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Woodcutters must have a firewood permit, but the permit is also good in other cutting areas on the Carson Ranger District. Logs are of varied length and diameter, so permittees should come prepared to cut, load, and haul their wood. Forest Service staff will not be available to assist with wood cutting. Maximum log length for removal is six feet. Cutting of standing green trees is not permitted at this time.

Firewood permits cost $10 per cord with a two-cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum for the year. A cord is the amount of wood in a stack four feet wide by four feet high by eight feet in length. Permits are valid through Dec. 31, 2019, and can be purchased at the following locations:

Carson Ranger District

1536 S. Carson Street

Carson City, NV. 89701

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon.–Fri.

Phone: 775-882-2766

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest

1200 Franklin Way

Sparks, NV. 89431

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon.–Fri.

Phone: 775-331-6444

The boundaries of the cutting unit will be identified with blue flagging and signage. Woodcutters will need to add any slash produced from their cutting activity to the existing slash piles in the unit. Dismantling of existing slash piles is strictly prohibited.

Forest officials stress that it is extremely important for firewood cutters to pay special attention to the permit terms and conditions, and fire restrictions. A fire extinguisher and a shovel are required when using a chainsaw for cutting firewood. It is also important to know what fire restrictions are in place. Restrictions could include limiting chainsaw use to hours before 1 p.m. or enacting temporary area closures. For an up-to-date listing of fire restrictions visit, https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices.