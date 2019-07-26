Ely’s United Methodist Church is welcoming Pastor James Woffinden to its pulpit.

Raised in Richmond, California, Woffinden served in the U.S. Air Force as a maintenance tech at Ramstein AF Base in Germany then was on duty at Hill AF Base.

He holds a B.A. degree in Psychology from Cal State Hayward (now CSU, East Bay), earning a Multi-Subject Teaching Credential before his work in Vallejo, Rodeo, and Fresno/Clovis Schools.

Woffinden also obtained a Master’s of Divinity at Golden Gate Theological Seminary, moving on to serve as Associate Minister at Rollingwood Baptist Church, then Strawberry Chapel in Mill Valley, California, after which he transferred to the United Methodist denomination.

A dual Senior Pastor appointment at First UMC in Corcoran and Tipton UMC, California was followed by appointment to UMC, Porterville, California from 2014 – 2019 before his posting to the Ely Church.

James and wife Lua have six children, the youngest in college.

His hobbies are guitar playing and reading and perhaps fishing (?).

Pastor Woffinden looks forward to serving the Ely United Methodist Church and community. All are invited to attend Sunday services at 9:30 a.m., listen to his message, and enjoy a meet and greet afterward.