Fun and Fitness, sounds like a interesting combination right?

The University of Nevada Reno, Cooperative Extension offers just that, through a fitness program, twice a week at the McGill Cultural Center.

The program in it’s second year, offers a low-impact workout, that gives people a fun way to get their bodies moving.

A low-impact exercise routine such as this one, can benefit your health by stretching and strengthening your muscles, reducing stress, preventing injury, and even help lower your blood pressure.

Stay Strong, Stay Healthy is an eight-week, evidence-based strength training program designed for older adults who want to improve their quality of life and stay active. The exercises are easy to learn, safe and effective. No need to wear special clothes, just comfortable, loose-fitting pants and shirt, along with sturdy, closed-toe walking shoes.

Instructor, Juan Carlos-Cervantes conducts a pre-test on each individual who takes part in the workout. The test, checks for levels of endurance, strength, flexibility and balance.

Several weeks into the workout, Cervantes checks the individual again, to see if there is progress.

The workout is a free program, offered to men and women, of all ages. The class is given on Tuesdays and Thursday from 9:00-10:00a.m.

Ninety year old Leola Hansen, speaks about how this program has helped her. “A year ago I couldn’t keep my balance, I had two knee replacements, and decided to take on this workout program. Before I started these exercises, I was so worried about going out in my yard to do things because my balance was so bad, and I thought by the next year I’d be using a cane, and then I began doing these exercises. This year we kept doing them with this group, and I have noticed so much difference, and my balance is so much better.”

Tammy Gibson travels from Ruth to participate in the workout.

The workout had approximately 12 participants, and many noted that they utilize the exercises at home as well, in between the classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Hansen doesn’t stop there either. She walks a mile everyday with several other women in the group, and on Wednesdays, several of the ladies take in Chair Yoga.

Half of the women in the room were newcomers, and the other half were in their second year of the program.

Several of the ladies mentioned how grateful they were for Cervantes.

Delores Manchester seemed to be having fun while working out, explaining how she utilizes the breathing exercises, to help her go to sleep at night.

Manchester, “this is a great workout for people who have had different leg, hip, or shoulder surgeries.”

Regardless of your physical ability it’s never too late to start exercising.