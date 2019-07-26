Submitted by Beverly Cornutt

ICS Sunnyside would like to express sincere thanks to Robinson Nevada Mining Company (KGHM International) who recently presented a generous donation to our program.

ICS (Inner City Slickers) is an on-going “Old West Program” inspired by the film, City Slickers. This program was chosen because the “Old West” symbolizes Strength, Perseverance and Hard Work. This program builds self-esteem, self-confidence, character and breaks down the social prejudices that are so prevalent in our culture today. Our Slickers learn what it’s like to be a cowboy/cowgirl and to live by the “Cowboy Code of Ethics”: Kindness, Dependability, Keeping Your Word, and Being Responsible. They learn to trust and respect horses, themselves, and each other. These ethical and moral codes stay with them throughout their lives.

In 2013, Leota Joyner Johnson from Sunnyside, Nevada began working with Inner City Slickers founder Michael McMeel from New Tazewell, Tennessee to bring the ICS program to Eastern Nevada. The event began as a 1-day event, annually, until 2016 when it was changed to a 1-day event, two days in a row annually. The program is for youth ages 10-18. Each day, a maximum of 15 children arrive at Leota’s ranch and spend a wonderful day making new friends and finding their trust and faith. Youth come from White Pine, Nye, and Eureka Counties.

Along with the events at the ranch, ICS Sunnyside also has a Christmas party for all the kids who attend events during the year. This party is held in Ely.

This year’s event will be held August 23 and 24 at Sunnyside. A bus will be provided for those youth attending on Friday. There are still openings for youth who are interested in attending. Please call Leota Johnson at 775-289-9401 or by email at leotasjohnson@yahoo.com. Space is limited so please call very soon if interested.